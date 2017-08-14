× French pizzeria rammed by car; one dead

SEPT-SORTS, France — A car was intentionally rammed into a pizzeria east of Paris Monday night, leaving one person dead and seven injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The incident took place in Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Paris, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.

The driver of the car has been arrested but his motivations are still unknown the spokesperson said.

The French National police tweeted that an operation was ongoing and asked people to respect the security perimeter, in order not to affect the rescue operations.