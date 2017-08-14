Fleas test positive for the plague in parts of Arizona

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — Health officials are urging the public to take precautions after fleas tested positive for the plague in two parts of Arizona.

Navajo County officials announced the findings on Friday, just days after the plague was also found in Coconino County, ABC News reports.

“Navajo County Health Department is urging the public to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to this serious disease, which can be present in fleas, rodents, rabbits and predators that feed upon these animals,” the public health warning states. “The disease can be transmitted to humans and other animals by the bite of an infected flea or by direct contact with an infected animal.”

To limit possible exposure, people are encouraged to avoid sick or dead animals, avoid rodent burrows and keep animals from roaming loose.

Symptoms of the infectious disease, which killed millions in the Middle Ages, include fever, chills, weakness, headache and muscle pain.

Fleas in Arizona test positive for the plague, infectious disease that killed millions during the Middle Ages. https://t.co/qq4b3J8R5k pic.twitter.com/CakwUOXyiP — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2017