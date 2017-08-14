Elderly man builds pool for neighborhood children

MORRIS, Minn. — A 94-year-old Minnesota man who lost his wife to cancer in 2016 built an in-group pool in his backyard for children in his neighborhood.

After 66 years of marriage, Keith Davison’s wife died last year, according to KARE 11. Lonely, Davison decided to do something unique to fill his time.

This past spring, the retired judge had the 32 feet long, 9 feet deep in-ground pool built in his backyard.

In July, the pool opened — and kids from all over the neighborhood came to swim.

“I knew they’d come,” Davison said.

Davison, who has three adult children and no grandchildren, sits in a lawn chair beside the pool and enjoys the moment.

“I’m not sitting by myself looking at the walls,” Davison says. “What else would you think of doing where you could have a whole bunch of kids over every afternoon?”