‘Deadpool 2’ stunt person dead following motorcycle accident on set

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A stunt person was killed on the set of “Deadpool 2” Monday morning, TMZ reports.

The stunt person died after a motorcycle crash. The rider, who was female, lost control of the motorcycle, went airborne and crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower.

Witnesses said the rider never applied the brakes.

The rider’s identity is currently being withheld.

The accident comes just a month after stuntman John Bernecker died after an accident on the set of “The Walking Dead.”