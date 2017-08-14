× Attempted traffic stop turns into chase with stolen dump truck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after the stolen dump truck at the center of a chase was found in a ditch late Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:40 p.m., Burlington police were notified that a dump truck had been stolen from a residence in the 3000 block of Alamance Road. Nearby officers saw the vehicle pass by and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Alamance Road and South Church Street.

The dump truck failed to stop and a quick pursuit ensued.

Given the dump truck’s size, the pursuit was terminated after about a minute out of concern for the safety of citizens.

Around 11:20 p.m., the vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch on Salem Church Road near the intersection of Phillips Chapel Road.

Anyone with information about the stolen dump truck is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.