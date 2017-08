Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Four people were stabbed at a High Point shelter Monday evening, High Point police confirmed.

The incident happened at Open Door Ministries, located at 400 N. Centennial St. shortly after 7 p.m.

One person is in custody, police said. The suspect's identity has not been released.

There is no word on the extent of the victims' injuries.