× Woman mowed down and killed at rally in Virginia identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The woman ran over and killed while protesting in Charlottesville, Va., has been identified.

Heather Heyer, 32, was protesting a white supremacist march in Charlottesville on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail, when James Alex Fields Jr, of Maumee, Ohio, allegedly drove his vehicle into the crowd, killing her and injuring 19 others.

A GoFundMe page says: “Heather Heyer was murdered while protesting against hate. We are raising money to give to her family for anything that they may need. The family is aware of this and is in complete charge of when and where the funds will be released. She is a Greene County native and Graduated from William Monroe High School. Her mother (whom I will not name until she is ready) said ‘She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her.’ She will truly be missed.”

Woman, 32, mowed down and killed while protesting white supremacist march in Virginia https://t.co/r6BpR1ZQhz pic.twitter.com/3eNsyFl0ii — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 13, 2017