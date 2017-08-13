× Woman loses arm in alligator attack in Florida river

An alligator bit a 37-year-old woman swimming in the Wekiva River recently, severing her arm just above the elbow, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The alligator has since been caught and euthanized.

A nearby kayaker who heard the woman screaming started hitting the alligator with a paddle. Canoers and kayakers were able to get the woman to shore and called 911.

“You just saw some blood and some bone. There wasn’t anything else there,” said Richard Ward.

The attack happened near Wekiva Island, which rents canoes. A sign warns swimmers that there are gators and snakes in the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.