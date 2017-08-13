Trailer ‘full of people’ found in South Texas, police say

EDINBURG, Texas — Several undocumented immigrants were found inside a trailer Sunday in South Texas.
Edinburg police told ABC13 the trailer was “full of people.” KRGV reports 17 people were inside the trailer at the Flying J in Edinburg.
ABC13 reported they did not know the condition of the people who were found inside the vehicle.
Sunday’s incident comes about a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio, where 10 people died from heat exhaustion after being smuggled into the country.