Trailer ‘full of people’ found in South Texas, police say

EDINBURG, Texas — Several undocumented immigrants were found inside a trailer Sunday in South Texas.

Edinburg police told ABC13 the trailer was “full of people.” KRGV reports 17 people were inside the trailer at the Flying J in Edinburg.

ABC13 reported they did not know the condition of the people who were found inside the vehicle.

Sunday’s incident comes about a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio, where 10 people died from heat exhaustion after being smuggled into the country.

Edinburg police confirm 17 undocumented migrants found inside a tractor trailer at the Flying J in Edinburg. @KRGV_Lauren on scene #RGV pic.twitter.com/pfeaLpgmlf — Taylor Winkel (@twinkelnews) August 13, 2017