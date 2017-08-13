× SC official suggested his employees commit suicide if they are unhappy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An official in Richland County, South Carolina, is under fire for making an appalling comment during a staff meeting, WSOC reported.

Several emergency medical service workers said Assistant County Administrator Kevin Bronson suggested his employees commit suicide if they are unhappy, after some complained about work conditions.

“If it’s that bad, you can leave. You can leave or go kill yourself,” Bronson told his employees.

It happened in a room full of about 100 workers.

“The room erupted in emotion,” said an employee who didn’t want to be identified. “People were crying. People were yelling at him. One, we just lost a deputy because of suicide. Two, I don’t think he understands the gravity of the situation. We’re not here for the money, we’re here because we love what we do.”

When attempts were made to confront Bronson about what he said, the county’s public information officer said, “If you want to speak with anyone in the administration, you need to make an appointment. We are not going to comment on something that was said at an internal employee meeting.”