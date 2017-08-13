× NC boy is Hilton Head Island’s fourth confirmed shark bite victim this summer

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy is Hilton Head’s fourth confirmed shark bite victim this summer, the Island Packet reported.

Linton Suttle, 13, was swimming near Sea Pines Beach Club on Thursday when he was bit by what was likely a blacktip or sharpnose shark.

A Google search from Linton’s father showed pictures from recent cases of shark bites on Hilton Head Island. The images looked similar to Linton’s bite so they decided to contact the Florida Program for Shark Research, which confirmed it was a shark bite.

A 10-year-old Kentucky boy was bitten by a shark while swimming at Sea Pines Beach on July 28. Two teen girls were bitten by sharks while swimming on Hilton Head earlier in the summer. On June 18, a 14-year-old from Ohio was pulled off a boogie board and bitten on the leg in two places by a shark in shallow waters off Burkes Beach. And three days later, a 16-year-old from Indiana was bitten by a shark while swimming off South Forest Beach in shallow water, six miles south of where Readnour was attacked.

None of the bites were life threatening.