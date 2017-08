× Man dies after going inside burning home to get his phone

ANDERSON, S.C. — A 22-year-old man died after he went back inside his burning home to get his cellphone, WSPA reported.

Patrick Chipwood was inside the single-wide trailer with his fianceé and her daughter in Anderson.

The fire started in the woman’s bedroom. She woke up her daughter and then Chipwood, and left safely but Chipwood went back in for his phone.

Firefighters later found his body trapped inside a back bedroom.