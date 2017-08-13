× King man injured in crash that closed U.S. Hwy. 52 South in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. Highway 52 South was shut down Saturday night after a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the crash on U.S. 52 South near Highway 66.

A 1996 Dodge Dakota was overturned with the driver’s door pinned to the roadway. The driver, Donald Gray Adkins, 66, of King, was trapped in the driver’s seat but a passenger, Jacqueline Cioto Rolley, 44, of King, was not injured and was able to exit from the vehicle through the passenger window.

Adkins was extricated from the vehicle by the Winston-Salem Fire Department and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries sustained from the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, Peter Richard Amabile, 23, of Baldwin, New York, was not injured.

U.S 52 South was completely closed from the Rural Hall-Bethania exit to the Hanes Mill Road entrance for approximately two hours. Vehicles between the Rural Hall-Bethania exit and Hanes Mill Road were re-routed with the exception of tractor-trailers that were unable to maneuver in the narrow space.

U.S. 52 reopened at approximately 11:45 pm.

The investigation into the traffic collision is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in this collision.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.