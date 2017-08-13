× Couple transporting grill injured after SUV explodes when wife lights up cigarette

ORLANDO — A couple transporting a barbecue grill was injured Sunday after their SUV exploded, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The couple had a barbecue grill in the back of their Kia Sorento and the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected, authorities told the Orlando Sentinel.

The wife went to light up a cigarette and the SUV exploded.

The couple was burned but have non-life-threatening injuries. The car was destroyed.