Woman goes into labor hours before wedding ceremony

HOUSTON — A Texas couple received the surprise of their life when they were forced to get married at a hospital after the bride-to-be went into labor just hours before their wedding ceremony.

Cynthia and D’Angelo Doughty had an appointment with the justice of the peace to be married on Aug. 4, KPRC reports. But like many wedding days, things didn’t go quite the way they expected.

Instead of going to the courthouse, the couple rushed to the hospital.

The nurses at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston helped coordinate a ceremony with a chaplain, flowers and a cake, so the couple could be married before little Kadence was born.

Now, everyone is home, happy and healthy.