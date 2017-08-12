× Winston-Salem gas station robbed by machete-wielding suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a gas station in Winston-Salem was robbed by a machete-wielding suspect early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the Speedway at 2901 Waughtown Street around 2 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Arriving officers learned a suspect entered the business with a machete and demanded money.

The suspect left the store on foot with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.