2 dead after Virginia State Police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed after a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Charlottesville, according to WJLA.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in a wooded area on Old Farm Road, The Daily Progress reports.

Neighbors say the helicopter hovered low before landing in the woods.

New York Times metro reporter Brian M. Rosenthal confirmed the crash on Twitter.

NYT can confirm: A Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed 7 miles SW of #Charlottesville, per the FAA. No idea if related. Crazy day — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 12, 2017

One person was killed Saturday and 19 were hurt when a speeding car slammed into another car that was navigating through a throng of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, where a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups was to take place.

Virginia’s governor had earlier declared an emergency, and police worked to disperse hundreds of protesters in the college town after clashes broke out ahead of the rally’s scheduled noon start.

Saturday’s rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting town — a development precipitated by the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

Additional details about the crash are unknown.

Now people in #Charlottesville saying a state police helicopter went down near the town. Checking https://t.co/cwiX3Ep4UF pic.twitter.com/xmoeTZsyCY — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) August 12, 2017

BREAKING: neighbors near Old Farm Road in Albemarle Co. confirm a helicopter crashed into woods. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QtgBjYrjVQ — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017

Helicopter crash fully involved believed to be VSP Helicopter working the protest but agency not confirmed. — VPFF President Bragg (@Hoosff) August 12, 2017

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. https://t.co/I1XqO4X1j1 pic.twitter.com/FCc0xwvYqM — The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) August 12, 2017