Swim advisory issued for section of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A section of North Myrtle Beach has been put under a swimming advisory, Myrtle Beach Online reports.

The advisory affects the area of 3rd Avenue North, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“High bacteria levels has been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach.

Torrens says the advisory is a safety measure.

“To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water,” Torrens told WLTX. “People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.”

Officials say it’s still safe to collect shells and fish during the advisory.