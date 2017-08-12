× SC child dies after mother allegedly restrains her in bed, tapes mouth shut

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 24-year-old South Carolina woman faces homicide charges after her daughter died after she allegedly taped the 4-year-old’s mouth shut.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Cynthia Estrada-Lopez “restrained her daughter in the child’s bed, taped her mouth shut and abandoned her” on July 31, according to The State.

Responding medical crews found her unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Estrada-Lopez was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.