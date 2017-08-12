Pumpkin Pie M&Ms hit stores in time for fall

Fall won’t officially begin until September, but a new flavor of M&Ms sure helps to speed up the process.

According to Food & Wine, white chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&Ms have begun hitting shelves over the last week — and there’s no lack of excitement for the chocolate giant’s latest flavor. The candy, which will be in an 8-ounce bag, is being sold for $3.49.

The release comes as Starbucks announced bottled Pumpkin Spices Latte and pumpkin spice flavored coffee grounds.

The 14-oz. bottle will cost $2.79 and will be available in grocery stores later this month. The drink will be made of “high-quality arabica coffee with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and creamy milk.”