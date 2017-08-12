‘Lots of pizza fatalities’: Crash spills hundreds of frozen pizzas on interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Traffic was stalled for hours Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash spilled hundreds of pizzas all over an Arkansas interstate.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Interstate 430 when a tractor-trailer carrying Tombstone frozen pizzas hit an overpass, ripping open the side of the trailer and spilling them all over the interstate.

"There's a lot of frozen pizzas laying out on the interstate right now," Arkansas Department of Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessl told Arkansas Online. "Lots of pizza fatalities."

Other than the pizza, officials say no one was injured in the crash.

The road was closed for four hours while crews cleaned the pizzas off the interstate.

A tractor trailer slammed into the Mablevale Overpass on I-30, causing frozen pizzas to cover the interstate, blocking all traffic. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/qG4zJ8SqGp — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) August 9, 2017