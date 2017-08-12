× Dad dies of broken heart on same day son fatally shot, family says

BRONX, N.Y. — A New York man died from what his family calls a broken heart after his son passed away just hours before him from a gunshot wound.

Duro Akil, 34, was killed Monday night after a man fired a gunshot into his building and hit him in the torso, according to the New York Daily News.

Akil was taken to a local hospital and died two days later.

On Wednesday, when family went to tell Akil’s father, 54-year-old Okera Ras I about his son’s passing, they found him dead in his bed. The medical examiner said Ras suffered an apparent heart attack.

The family believes Ras I died of a broken heart.

“It was so hard to take that, take seeing your son lose two gallons of blood,” Adio Akil told WABC. “I’m angry, I’m sad. For the culprit who took my son away and caused his father to leave I’m angry, I’m also sad for him. I feel sorry for him because when you do what he did there’s a price to pay.”

