Children allegedly stabbed to death after argument over microwave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina man is accused of stabbing his two nephews to death following a "minor disagreement" with their mother over the microwave.

The children's mother told dispatchers that she and her brother, Raashid White, had gotten into an argument over the microwave and he began physically attacking her in front of her two children, WCIV reports. That's when he allegedly overpowered her, forced her outside the apartment and locked her out.

After several minutes, the woman called out to her children and received no response.

“The children are silent. I don't hear anything. I'm getting ready to panic, sir,” she told the dispatcher.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the children with multiple stab wounds. One child died at the scene and the other died at a local hospital, the station reports.

White jumped from the second-story balcony and ran from the scene.

Following a five-hour manhunt, police found White nearly a mile away from the apartment.

White was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.