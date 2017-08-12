Charlottesville deadly car crash suspect identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail.

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

JUST IN: Booking photo of James Alex Fields, Jr. @NBC29 https://t.co/9nxtsvqNmt—

Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 13, 2017

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said at a news conference that three people had died, but he did not say where the deaths occurred. Other authorities said two people died when a helicopter crashed near the site of the Saturday confrontations between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

McAuliffe had a pointed message for the right-wing groups that flocked to Charlottesville Saturday: "Go home ... You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you."

In addition to the one death and 19 injuries in the car-ramming incident, the city said there were at least 15 other injuries associated with the scheduled rally.

"I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will -- go home," Mayor Mike Signer wrote on Twitter.

Virginia's governor had earlier declared an emergency, and police worked to disperse hundreds of protesters in the college town after clashes broke out ahead of the rally's scheduled noon ET start.

Fistfights and screaming matches erupted Saturday, barely 12 hours after a scuffle Friday night at the nearby University of Virginia between torch-bearing demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Saturday's rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting town -- a development precipitated by the city's decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

Mark Quick, longtime Charlottesville resident, says "this is not the Charlottesville he knows" @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/GGGxr6dru1 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 13, 2017

Virginia State Police truck rolling through downtown. Officers at every corner @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Xa9CJECsIn — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 12, 2017

Just got to downtown Charlottesville. Police stationed at different points. A couple of roads are also blocked off. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/I7ZnpLhY4r — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 12, 2017

Downtown Charlottesville businesses closed, law enforcement all through this area blocking off Emancipation Park @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/tDvo51637z — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 12, 2017

Driver cuffed in fatal Virginia crash during white nationalist rally identified as 20-year-old James Fields of Ohio https://t.co/eC91SS3zV9 pic.twitter.com/m94k6xJX64 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 13, 2017