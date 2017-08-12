Car plows into crowd during ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Several pedestrians were struck Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Charlottesville, Virginia, where police were dispersing demonstrators from a white-nationalist and right-wing rally, Virginia State Police said on Twitter. There are "multiple injuries," police said.
Fistfights and screaming matches erupted shortly before the rally was scheduled to begin at noon. The skirmishes unfolded following a scuffle Friday night between torch-bearing demonstrators and counter-protesters at the nearby University of Virginia.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency "to aid state response to violence" Saturday morning.
Saturday's rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting college town -- a development precipitated by the city's decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.
Several political figures, including President Donald Trump, took to social media to promote unity as a country.