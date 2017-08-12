Car plows into crowd during ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Several pedestrians were struck Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Charlottesville, Virginia, where police were dispersing demonstrators from a white-nationalist and right-wing rally, Virginia State Police said on Twitter. There are "multiple injuries," police said.

CPD & VSP respond to 3-vehicle crash at Water & 4th streets. Several pedestrians struck. Multiple injuries. 1/2 #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/DdHYdL0Uvu — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2017

Fistfights and screaming matches erupted shortly before the rally was scheduled to begin at noon. The skirmishes unfolded following a scuffle Friday night between torch-bearing demonstrators and counter-protesters at the nearby University of Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency "to aid state response to violence" Saturday morning.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Saturday's rally was the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting college town -- a development precipitated by the city's decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

Several political figures, including President Donald Trump, took to social media to promote unity as a country.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

March & rally in Charlottesville against everything the flag stands for. President Trump must condemn in strongest terms immediately. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2017

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017