Cam Newton takes step, throws in individual drills at camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like Cam Newton is back at it.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Newton took another step forward Friday, taking part in individual drills during practice.

Bill Voth tweeted video of Newton’s pass drills from training camp at Wofford College.

Cam Newton back to throwing in individual drills pic.twitter.com/rpZv6t7CmX — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2017

He had been throwing during the first five days of training camp but has since been limited to light throwing after being pulled from practice on July 30 due to fatigue.

“Like I’ve been telling you guys, it’s just a matter of time,” head coach Ron Rivera told Panthers.com. “He just continues to do his workouts with the training staff, and each day as he continues to progress, he’ll throw more and more.”

The Panthers defeated the Houston Texas 27-17 in the team’s first preseason game. Joe Webb went 7-14 with 128 yards, including a 50-yard pass to Damiere Byrd.

It is not yet known whether Newton will play in the next preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 19.