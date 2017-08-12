10-year-old boy bitten by shark on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 10-year-old Kentucky boy was bitten by a shark at Hilton Head Island last month.

Johnny Simatacolos was swimming in waist deep water on July 28 when he felt a sharp pain in his foot, according to The Island Packet.

“I thought something bit me or I stepped on something like a crab,” he said. “I was screaming, a little. It was bleeding badly.”

Thinking he simply stepped on something, his parents treated his abrasions and wrapped his foot.

When they got home from vacation, his parents were unsure what caused his injuries, so they reached out to the International Shark Attack File, a group that catalogs shark bites.

After sending photos, George Burgess, the leading researcher at the ISAF, confirmed the bite.

Officials estimate the shark was between 2- and 3-feet long, WYFF reports.