Victim in Greensboro fatal shooting identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

Police were called to 401 Woodlake Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man on the lawn suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers and Guilford County EMS rendered aid; however, the man was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

In a Friday night press release, Greensboro police identified the victim as 43-year-old Craig Bernard.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, leaving police with no motive or suspect at this stage of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.