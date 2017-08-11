See how the solar eclipse will look from anywhere in the US

The eclipse of the century is fast approaching on Aug. 21 and it will be a show for the ages.

It has been nearly 100 years since a total eclipse has moved from coast to coast across the United States. This one will be unique, as it travels more than 3,000 miles over land, where tens of millions of Americans will be able to view it, a vast difference from many eclipses that occur over oceans or remote regions of the Earth, CNN reports.

It will be a total eclipse in a small swath from the West Coast to the East Coast and a partial eclipse for the entire North American continent. What you see will vary greatly depending on your location.

Thanks to an interactive app created by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, you can see what the eclipse will look like anywhere in the U.S. by simply typing in a city or zip code.

Click here to use the interactive app.