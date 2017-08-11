× Rockingham County deputies searching for missing woman

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman, according to a news release.

Melissa “Missy” Denise Causey, 46, of Stokesdale, was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 10 by a family member.

Causey was last seen by the family member on June 1. The family member said she had telephone contact with Causey on July 1.

Anyone with information on Causey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.