OutKast rapper gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting

ATLANTA -- OutKast rapper Big Boi is stepping up to help a little girl who was left paralyzed after she was shot while playing in a bounce house in April.

Abriya Ellison was playing in a bounce house at a neighborhood party on April 10 when she was shot during a drive-by, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 5-year-old finished three months of therapy last week.

Now, the rapper, whose real name is Antoine Patton, has offered to pay medical bills not covered by her GoFundMe account and give her a puppy.

Patton says his brother saw Ellison's story and urged him to help.

She's been wanting a puppy since b4 she was paralyzed waist down by gunfire in April. See an ATL legend make her dream come true @wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/FgmCZRs6MI — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 10, 2017

“There’s nothing like having a companion or a service dog, something therapeutic that you can love on, that can love back on you. She’s been through a lot and to see how strong she is now, that was just like ‘Oh my goodness,'” Patton told WSB-TV. “She's definitely inspiring and it just touched our heart, so we’re just trying to do what we can do to help.”