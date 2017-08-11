× NC woman on Honduras return: ‘I will never go to Central America’

ZEBULON, N.C. — Amanda LaRoque is now back home and relaxing after a nightmare trip to Honduras.

“I will never go to a Central America country,” she told WTVD. “In a million years, I would never dream something like would have or could have happened.”

She and her husband have fought for a week-and-a-half to be released because she was being held in prison.

Airport security became suspicious of a so-called “safe can” LaRoque used to hide valuables. However, officials thought she was storing cocaine.

“Obviously, I wish I didn’t take the can, but I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said. “This could have happened to anybody. I was an innocent tourist.”

LaRoque said she is excited to be reunited with her five dogs and to sleep in her own bed, adding that she’s going to take a few days off of work.

“I’m just thankful to be here and ready to move on with my quiet little life,” she said.

Although LaRoque is home, her legal battles aren’t over because the DA is working on an appeal and a probationary period of 5 years.

“I can’t fly internationally for five years anyway because I have a pending court case over my head,” she said.

LaRoque plans to stay in the United States and canceled a trip to Nicaragua.