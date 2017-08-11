‘Miracle’ baby born prematurely after crash that killed two teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah family is calling their daughter a "miracle" baby after she survived a crash that seriously injured her mother and killed two teens.

The crash happened on February 16 when Abraham Miranda, who was carrying two passengers, crashed his Chevy Impala into Amy Wilson's Honda Pilot, KSTU reports.

Miranda's passengers, Vidal Pacheco and Dylan Hernandez, were both killed. Wilson, who was 34 weeks pregnant and suffered traumatic injuries in the crash, was forced to have an emergency C-section.

Baby Grace was born without a heartbeat and medical staff told Wilson her daughter would have brain damage.

Six months later, the family says Grace is "perfectly normal."

“They told us that potentially she could of never fed herself,” said Amy's husband, Kyle Wilson. “She would have to be fed through a tube in her stomach, not be able to use her left side, not be able to speak, you know, so far, she is perfectly normal and healthy.”

Now, the family is calling Grace's recovery a "miracle."

"We honestly feel like it's a miracle," Wilson told Good 4 Utah. "We know my life and her life in the fact that we've been able to recover so well, we really feel like it's a miracle."

Miranda has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment.

A warrant is out for Miranda's arrest. Police have not been able to locate him.