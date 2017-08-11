× Man shoots self after chase, shooting at Davie County deputies

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man shot himself after a chase with Davie County deputies Friday, according to Sheriff JD Hartman.

Davie County deputies were asked to locate the man, who had involuntary commitment paperwork on him, by Surry County authorities.

When deputies located the man along Farmington Road, he took off in a vehicle, later stopped, got out and showed a handgun, then got back in the vehicle and tried to run over a deputy. The deputy was not injured.

After a brief chase on Interstate 40 that reached speeds of 60 mph, the man stopped and got out of the vehicle, shot once or twice at deputies and then turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the chest, Hartman said.

The man was at a local emergency room as of 3 p.m. There is no world on his condition.