Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 85 in Davidson County.

Trooper Kelly Britt said a red pickup truck drove onto the Old Raleigh Road exit and ran off the left side. He then came back onto the ramp sideways and started rolling off the right side, eventually landing near the tree line.

The driver was ejected and not wearing a seatbelt.

Trooper Britt says Speed was most likely a factor in the crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation posted an alternate route for drivers to take.

Motorist should take Exit 96 (US-64). Turn left onto US-64 West and continue to N Main Street. Turn left onto NC-8/MLK Jr Blvd and continue to re-access I-85.