Man accused of urinating on family of 3 at Metallica concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 44-year-old man is accused of urinating on a family of three at a Metallica concert.

Daniel Daddio faces one count of indecent exposure and one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly peed on the family during the concert on Aug. 4, ABC 15 reports.

The family, which includes a 10-year-old daughter, was seated in front of Daddio when they felt “warm liquid washing over their backs and legs.”

The father said he turned around and confronted Daddio about the incident and he just shrugged.

Arizona state troopers were notified and Daddio, who they say was “heavily intoxicated,” was arrested.