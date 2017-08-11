Jarret Elliott, former Randolph County teacher accused of sexual battery, found not guilty

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Jarret Elliott, a former Randolph County teacher accused of sexual battery, was found not guilty on Friday.

BREAKING: Jarrett Elliott, a former Randolph County teacher accused of sexual battery, is found NOT GUILTY by judge @myfox8 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) August 11, 2017

Elliott, a former teacher and coach at Southwestern Randolph High School, was charged with sexual battery of a student in April.

The alleged incident happened on April 24. Elliott resigned on April 26.

He turned himself in to authorities on April 27 and posted a $5,000 bond the same day.

After Elliott was charged, many students and parents expressed support for him, believing him to be innocent.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video