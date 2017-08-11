Innovations in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trip to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is never in a family’s delivery plan, but it can still be part of a great birthing experience. The new Cone Health Women’s Hospital will have an expanded NICU comprised of single rooms with individual bathrooms, to keep babies and their families together and comfortable. These new rooms allow the family to partner with the care team in caring for their little one, which is especially significant as studies have found that babies may go home sooner when they’ve had their family more involved in their day-to-day care.

In the past, babies that needed to be in the NICU and their moms were treated in separate areas of the hospital. At the new NICU, single rooms will allow our staff to focus on couplet care, where both the mom and baby are cared for in the same room. That way, recovering moms don’t have to go far to get in some skin-to-skin time.

To create the best design, our team put together what we call ‘cardboard city,’ a large, cardboard model of the new hospital. This model has allowed our providers to visualize the space and make placement recommendation based on what will support their work and help them offer the best care.

Another exciting new feature of the new Women’s Hospital is the golden hour room. The golden hour room is located in the labor and delivery department, and was designed for staff to stabilize infants immediately after birth before transferring them to the NICU. No one likes to think of their newborn needing emergency care, but if immediate care is necessary, treatment won’t be far away.

Our community is fortunate, as the exceptional care team at Cone Health Women’s Hospital is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line treatment for women throughout their pregnancy, delivery and recovery.

Spokesperson Background:

Sue Pedaline is a registered nurse and the Vice President of Nursing and Patient Services at Women’s Hospital. Sue earned her nursing diploma from Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Slippery Rock University and her doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Pittsburgh.