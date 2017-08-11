× Greensboro shooting victim dies, police investigating homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The victim of the early Friday morning shooting outside 401 Woodlake Dr. in Greensboro has died, according to a news release.

Police are now investigating the city’s 27th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a man on the lawn suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers and Guilford County EMS rendered aid; however, the man was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Detectives have identified the victim, whose name will be released after next of kin has been notified. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, leaving police with no motive or suspect at this stage of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.