Greensboro police investigating shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investing a shooting in Greensboro early Friday morning, according to a press release.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Woodlake Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.