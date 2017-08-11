× Fisherman finds woman’s body floating in NC river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Crews found a woman’s body in the Cape Fear River in Cumberland County Thursday evening, WTVD reports.

A fisherman found the woman’s body tangled up in trees, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. Authorities managed to pull the body from the water.

The dive team arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m. Officials say the body appeared to be in the water for quite some time.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Her identity has not been released.

The Fayetteville Fire Department used a boat to help retrieve the body from the water.