Creating crafts for kittens waiting for their forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Any time is a great time to get kids involved with pets and crafts, so why not combine the two?

Sharon Gray, of Animal Rescue and Foster Program in Greensboro, says it’s a great experience for everyone.

“A: it’s teaching the children to give back to the community, but B: our cats love it… We love being able, when they get adopted, to send toys with them that smell like them.”

I found some easy, affordable crafts for kids to do that can be donated to local shelters and rescues. No sewing, no gluing, and the kitties at ARFP loved them!

