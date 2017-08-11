× Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games for conduct

DALLAS — The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games, ESPN reports.

The news was first released by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

In 2016, Elliott’s ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. In September, the Columbus City Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue charges against Elliott due to “conflicting and inconsistent information.”

Elliott has three days to file a notice of appeal.

“I have reviewed everything, and there is absolutely nothing — not one thing — that had anything to do with domestic violence,” Cowboys owner and Jerry Jones said in a news conference of the alleged assault.

The Cowboys’ first six games include the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Packers, and 49ers. He would be eligible to return against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 29.

The potential loss will be greatly felt on a team that went 13-3 last season and leaned heavily on Elliott’s game.