Bullies leave plank of wood nailed to 9-year-old boy’s head

MANSFIELD, England — A mom in England says a group of bullies threw a wooden plank with a nail in it at her son, who has autism.

WARNING: Video contains extremely graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the Daily Mail, as 9-year-old Romeo Smith was trying to get away from the bullies, they threw the plank with a nail sticking out of it at him. The nail embedded in the back of the boy’s skull.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors gave him morphine and removed the nail which had bent as it hit his skull.

Doctors also gave Romeo antibiotics because the nail was dirty.

Remarkably, doctors say the 9-year-old seems to be fine now.