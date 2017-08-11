× 2 charged in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Aram Eaton, 24, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, armed robbery, possession of firearm by felon and resist a public officer.

Madison Mills, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and resist a public officer.

On Friday at 3:22 p.m., a 36-year-old Mocksville man drove to the Winston-Salem Police Department District 2 office to report that he had been shot.

Officers determined the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Emergency personnel were called to take the victim to a local hospital.

Police said the victim had a meeting with Eaton in the area of Salem Gardens Drive and was shot during the meeting.

Both suspects were located by police in the 2800 block of Reynolds Park Road. The suspects ran from officers but were caught and arrested.

Eaton is being held under a $120,500 bond and Mills is being held under a $100,500 bond.