THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A young boy is being hailed a hero after he woke his family up and helped them escape a house fire in Thomasville.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Spruce Street.

A neighbor saw the blaze and called 911. Five units had the fire under control by 8 a.m.

Crews believe there is a pet still inside the building.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Picture of the fire right after it started around 7:30am. Taken by neighbor, Jerdeana Peoples. pic.twitter.com/u49ZivktfB — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 10, 2017

Family of the Thomasville home did escape fire. Chief tells me young son woke the family up to get them out of the house. pic.twitter.com/dlPMRKkysm — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 10, 2017

Siding melting on homes across the street from the fire. pic.twitter.com/2HxSxmWvNG — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 10, 2017

A look at the scene here on Spruce Street in Thomasville. pic.twitter.com/HLp7LEsju8 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 10, 2017

Many neighbors outside of their homes watching as firefighters spray water on the building. pic.twitter.com/WM4Ys1x5lx — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 10, 2017