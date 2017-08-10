Video shows babysitters putting baby in refrigerator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Video could be considered disturbing to some

DANVERS, Massachusetts -- Two teen girls were arrested after they allegedly put a baby in a refrigerator and posted video on Snapchat.

The disturbing video shows the teens put a crying baby into a refrigerator, close the door and laugh, according to WCVB.

The incident happened after the baby’s mother asked her niece and a friend to watch her daughter while she took a shower.

Police say the child wasn't in the refrigerator long and the baby is doing well.

"I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity," the baby's mother told the station. "I will no longer be leaving my children with my niece or her friends again ever in my life."

The teens were charged with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.