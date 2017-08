× Teen hit, killed by minivan in Randleman

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a minivan in Randleman Wednesday night.

Jeffrey Krueck was walking down Old Walker Mill Road near Randleman Lake Road around 8:45 p.m. when he was hit.

Troopers say Krueck was wearing all black and walking on the same side as oncoming traffic.

The driver stayed on scene and no charges have been filed.