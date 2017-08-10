× Teacher charged with sex offenses involving former student is suspended with pay in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, who is charged with several sex offenses involving a former student, has been suspended with pay, authorities told the Winston-Salem Journal Thursday.

Lee Annette Williams, 50, was suspended pending further investigation of her case, said Donna Stafford, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools. Williams’ suspension was effective Wednesday.

Williams’ annual salary for the 2017-18 school year is $53,130, and she has worked as a teacher in the Davidson County Schools a total of 19 years, a Davidson school document shows.

Williams is a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Ledford Middle School, Stafford said.