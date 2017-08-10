× Search of Burlington home turns up drugs, stolen property; suspect held on $1 million bond

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces several charges after a search at a Burlington home on Monday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jauswell Anthony Curtis is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resist, obstruct and delay.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit searched a home in the 500 block of Dudley Street in Burlington on Monday.

The search was part of an ongoing drug investigation in relation to drug use and sales from the residence, the release said.

Curtis was taken into custody and placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for his first appearance in court on Friday.